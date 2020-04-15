Local firefighter isolates in RV to protect family

Like many families, the Doerr's have had to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. One major change, husband and father, Alex Doerr is now living in the family's RV.

"I'm living out in our family's fifth wheel right now and trying to reduce our family's interactions," Alex said.

Alex is a firefighter/paramedic with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue. His job requires him to be on the front lines which means a higher risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

"Not being able to see him all the time and have him there is hard," Sarah, his wife, said.

The couple has three sons and said it was challenging at first to help them understand why Alex was sleeping outside.

"I had to tell them, you're not going to be able to hug him, or be close with him, but we'll make different accommodations but they were scared as well," she said.

The family is doing its best to stay together but remain apart.

"The living room window is right at the front of my trailer so we're able to have dinners and interact that way and maintain a barrier between us," Alex said.

The couple said they will continue to physically distance themselves until cases in Washoe County decline.

They're most looking forward to being together as a whole family once again.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020