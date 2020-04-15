Andelin Family Farm finds creative way to offer Baby Animal Days

Andelin Family Farm is offering a creative way to experience its Baby Animal Days. The farm is one of many businesses that felt the impact of the coronavirus too.

Natalie Andelin said, “You know it’s definitely a big hit when you’re counting on that revenue and then not having it come in.”

Families can watch the baby farm animals two ways: online and the drive-thru farm. According to Andelin people can purchase virtual bottle feedings through their website for six dollars and you will be sent a video.

Part of the money will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and the Feed Our Heroes organization.

Andelin said, “We would love to help other organizations too because we recognize we are a business, we are all in this together.”

The drive-thru farm will launch next week. Andelin said each vehicle will drive thru for $15 and the tickets can be purchased online. "You won’t be able to get out of the car and touch the babies, but we’ll have them very visible and you could drive thru and see everybody.”

It may not be the same, but it’s an innovative way to enjoy the sight of baby animals.

