Local family teaches son about financial responsibility though app

A local family is keeping their son busy during the pandemic and summer by using an app. The app is called BusyKid it keeps track of household chores and teaches kids how to manage their allowance.

Christian Hill, 15, splits his time between parents. When Christian is with his mom and stepdad, he uses the app. Christian said, "It helps out with teaching me responsibility."

Quinn and Daniris Lundbom said the family has been using BusyKid for more than a year and it’s been beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniris said, "When you have to be the teacher and have to you know tell them what to do as far as homework goes, this was one less thing we had to do because all we had to say was look at the app."

BusyKid’s CEO Gregg Murset said the app has been downloaded more than 90,000 in the last two months. "We have had a lot of people kind of gravitate to us during this time of COVID, I mean let's be real, all of us are just sitting at home, a lot of parents are like what do I do here, I have to teach them the schoolwork and now the housework."

The app is managed by parents and offers kids ways to spend, donate, save, and even dabble in the stock market. Christian said he invested in Dairy Queen. “What is teaches me about the stock market, is that you buy low and sell high."

Murset said, “So in the save area, they can go buy some fractional shares of stock. I can literally ask my 15-year-old boy what Visa or Disney is trading at and he knows."

His parents said BusyKid has taught Christian another critical skill.

Quinn said, “So every now and then he will say I will go pick up dog poop for $5 or $10, and he will actually negotiate.” Quinn continued, “I say how much do you think deserve, he’s like $10, and I go how about $8, and he goes how about $9."

