Celebrating fatherhood: local dad shares experiences of being a single dad

For this upcoming Father's Day, we're looking into breaking the stigma of single dads.

That's why Jonathan Salkoff said he hopes his contribution to Reno Dads will help others in our area.

"It's okay to feel that this is hard. It's a hard job to be a dad sometimes," said Salkoff. "It's to let other dads know they're not alone in the way they're experiencing things."

Reno Dads is a collaborative blog, through shared stories of various topics in their blogs and podcasts, Reno Dads is celebrating what it means to be a parent through the good times and the bad.

"Looking back at the past couple of years since going through my divorce, I've definitely made some mistakes," said Salkoff. "I hoped I learned from them and can describe the things I did differently since then to help others."

Going through a separation is never easy, but learning from it is key.

"My biggest take away from that was being the best version of yourself for your kids," added Salkoff.

He said this includes staying in good shape, getting enough sleep and eating healthy.

"But also mentally, like how to deal with the mental and emotional part of it," explained Salkoff. "Sometimes that's harder for men to do. That's something men typically struggle with. Sometimes it's not always you can do on your own, but talking to friends, family and a therapist."

Overall, you don't have to go through parenthood alone, Salkoff said there's always an open door at Reno Dads to discuss any subject....whether it's sports, relationships, parenting and more.

"We think that a lot of dads don't have an outlet to ask questions with the way they're thinking or experiences they're having," said Salkoff. "We just want dads to know there's a community out there that supports them and celebrates fatherhood and topics that are important to dads and families in general."

Father's Day is Sunday, June 21st, 2020.

