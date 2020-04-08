Family Court still processing Temporary Protection Orders

It can happen anytime, day or night, someone is arrested for domestic battery.

The victim can file for a Temporary Protection Order to keep the defendant away.

In the past the person would show up to the Mills B Lane Justice Center where the TPO office is located.

But these days with the COIVD 19 pandemic, that same person will be stopped in the lobby, and asked to fill out paperwork.

But there are other ways to apply for a TPO.

“You can go on the court website, and the website tells you how to become an E filer, there are actually fillable forms for the TPO that you can get in,” says Judge Bridget Robb, with Washoe District Family Courts. “It is the TPO portal. If you can't figure that out you can call the TPO Office. You can drop it off here at the courthouse, there is a drop box. Or you can email it to the TPO Office,” says Judge Robb.

Judge Robb says so far there has been no increase in the number of TPOS issued here.

She says TPOS can also be filed when a person is the subject of a credible threat.

She says the person filing for a TPO has to put down their primary residence and other vital information or the order will be tough to enforce.

“In Nevada the state law is not you have to stay 100 yards away from the person,” says Judge Robb. “It is that you have to stay one hundred yards away from places. If you don't tell us the places where you want the person to stay away from, that order isn't going to be any good,” she says.

For extended TPOS, Judge Robb says hearings will be conducted by phone to both parties by conference call.

For issues involving neighbors or co-workers, a stalking or harassment order is appropriate. Those are issued by Justice Court, and the paperwork can be found at the court located on Sierra Street as well.

Judge Robb says one issue the court has yet to resolve is child visitation. Many parents locally are unable to see their children, even though it is court ordered. The judge says she is sure those visitations will be made up once courts are back up and running as normal.

For any questions you may have please call: 775-328-3127

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020