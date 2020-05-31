Local community won't let disorder define Reno

Last night video captured by a KOLO 8 crew last night showed We showed you this a spoiler breaking in the window of the Bluefin Restaurant downtown, only to be chased away by a volunteer medical aid

Owner John Fernandez could not have felt more helpless.

The reaction of my kids they were basically screaming, “No, No.” said Fernandez

But as low as Fernandez felt last night, Sunday morning his hope in humanity was reignited as volunteers were already at his restaurant helping clear it of glass and debris.

“They were already here. Inside outside, cleaning it up. so they are the real heroes,” said Fernandez..

All about downtown Reno, where there was plenty of graffiti and broken glass, just as many volunteers picking up, cleaning and sweeping away the violence of last night.

Kasey Smith used plenty of elbow grease to get the graffiti off a karma box next to the Pioneer Theater.

“So I am pissed they did this to our town,” said Smith.

Walk north on Virginia Street to the bridge, where police and rioters clashed--the sound of brooms replaced flash bangs from the previous night.

“Ridiculous” is how Leland Rankin describes the riots.

A graveyard shift worker he spent the morning on the Virginia Street Bridge cleaning graffiti from it.

“They were just throwing a huge temper tantrum,” says Rankin.

Here at city hall crews were busy boarding up the first floor.

Surrounded by plate glass raiders quickly took care of that and came inside--messing with council chambers, setting a fire, and taking off with the U.S.S Reno Flag on loan from the Navy.

It’s suspected the flag was later burned.

Those who felt they needed to show up did so this morning, some by prompting, others a sense of duty.

Loosely organized they were told to find graffiti, garbage, or glass and take care of it.

For Kar Owen and her son Danzig a cub scout, today couldn't have been a better learning moment.

Owen says of her young son’s attitude on Sunday morning, “Very eager to come out with his cub scout uniform on, and show that he is also serving the community.