Local clinic helping ER's and urgent cares with potential overflow concerns

A local health care provider in South Reno is helping out neighboring emergency rooms and urgent cares with potential overflow and patient exposure concerns.

Swift Orthopedic Urgent Clinic is encouraging patients with orthopedic conditions or small cases like lacerations to head straight to their clinic in light of COVID-19.

Swift said it wants to help out local health care providers during this unprecedented time.

According to Swift’s Executive Director and Physician Assistant, Bruce Gallio the clinic gets 20 to 30 referrals a day from ER’s and urgent cares and they hope to cut the middle man process out.

“Well due to the exposures in hospitals the government and CDC are recommending to try and stay out of those facilities if at all possible, reducing visitors etc.”

Gallio continued, “And so the essence of that by offering our services here where they do not have to go to the hospital we can offset that overflow.”

He added, “That provider has a bunch of people with respiratory issues, if you don't have respiratory issues you can allow that provider to concentrate on patients with respiratory issues, which helps the community serve that population."

Patient Jennifer Henry is from out of town and had a procedure done in Missouri. Henry is a truck driver and has cancer, she went to Swift because she's social distancing.

She had to have stitches removed from her face and knew about the clinic through a previous unrelated case.

Henry said, “Because I am a cancer patient it puts me at higher risk, so if I can go to smaller offices where I know there is only one or two people then I am better off."

Swift said if you’re not sure if they could help you to call and ask. If they cannot they could refer you to another place.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020