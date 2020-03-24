Local churches canceling service due to COVID-19

Hundreds of churches across Northern Nevada are closing their doors, nothing but empty seats inside many large vacant rooms.

Every Sunday thousands gather at Living Stones Church to worship, but as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Lead Pastor Kyle Bateson said that they are doing everything they can to protect the health of their community, having to cancel their services.

“A lot of what we do is we gather together to love each other and give each other just the presence of love,” Bateson said.

Members of the church have placed themselves in self-isolation to protect their families and prevent the spread. Bateson said he wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to worship no matter where they may be.

“We have recorded a bunch of music, we are preaching sermons from our living room, capturing all of that and making them available online so families can worship in their homes while self-isolating,” explained Bateson.

The Mumford family is one of the many who have been a part of the church’s first-ever online streaming. They said that having an online platform still keeps its community together virtually.

The Mumford family is constantly using Facebook to go live and worshiping with those who tune in.

“Life is more than a message, life is more than what you see online that is beautiful and great, life is about being presence and love, and being close to one another,” Bateson stated.

The impact of COVID-19 is raising concerns for many in our community, but Bateson says the virus is no threat to a community that is united by faith.

