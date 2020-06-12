Local cab company asks for help identifying gunmen

A gunmen has been caught on camera robbing taxi drivers during the day. Robin Street is the owner of Reno Sparks Cab and Yellow Cab and says this has happened multiple times to his drivers.

"It's pretty bad what's going on out there and this guys was pretty bold and the first happened at seven o'clock in the morning in broad daylight," Street said.

In the video, the driver holds up a gun and demands money from the driver. A few seconds later, the driver tries to wrestle the gun away, but the thief continues threats to shoot him if he doesn't comply.

The company is asking for people to watch the video and if you know who the man is, to call the Reno or Sparks Police Departments.

Ted Wu, owns the company, Planet Halo, Inc., which supplies the surveillance cameras and said they have used the public to catch suspects before in other cities.

"We basically used the media outlets to get our story out there and as soon as we did, word of mouth went viral and we were able to capture the culprit within 48 hours," Wu said.

Street said he has filed police reports with both the Reno and Sparks Police Departments.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020