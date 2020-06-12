Advertisement

Reward offered in Reno cab robberies

(KOLO)
By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:41 PM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNE 26 UPDATE: Reno Sparks-Cab Company said Friday they are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest for the suspect who committed two taxi robberies at gunpoint on June 9, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-333-3333 or Reno Police Department detectives at 775-334-2115 reference case number 20-9518.

ORIGINAL STORY: A gunman has been caught on camera robbing taxi drivers during the day. Robin Street is the owner of Reno-Sparks Cab and Yellow Cab and says this has happened multiple times to his drivers.

"It's pretty bad what's going on out there and this guy was pretty bold and the first happened at seven o'clock in the morning in broad daylight," Street said.

In the video, the suspect holds up a gun and demands money from the driver. A few seconds later, the driver tries to wrestle the gun away, but the thief continues threats to shoot him if he doesn't comply.

The company is asking for people to watch the video and if you know who the man is, to call the Reno or Sparks Police Departments.

Ted Wu, owns the company, Planet Halo, Inc., which supplies the surveillance cameras and said they have used the public to catch suspects before in other cities.

"We basically used the media outlets to get our story out there and as soon as we did, word of mouth went viral and we were able to capture the culprit within 48 hours," Wu said.

Street said he has filed police reports with both the Reno and Sparks Police Departments.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

Latest News

News

Protesters Demand Police Body Camera Video

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

News

Protesters demand body cam footage in officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Reno Friday had a different focus, the deaths of local residents in encounters with police.

Safety

Sixty citations issued in Reno Police Department pedestrian enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Eight officers and two sergeants targeted areas that have had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic crashes.

News

New Tahoe Boat Inspection Procedures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
An unseasonably cold area of low pressure will drop into the region over the weekend. Ahead of a significant temperature drop, wind will be gusty at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will bring extreme fire weather danger at times. Be very careful with fire or anything that could start a fire. Much cooler weather arrives on Sunday and will keep temperatures below average through the middle of next week. This will be a dry change for most areas, but a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. -Jeff

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Black Lives Matter protest draws attention to police shootings in Washoe County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The protesters want more attention focused on police involved shootings in Washoe County.

News

Masks required for passengers and visitors at Reno-Tahoe Int’l Airport

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA), you will need to bring your mask along.

News

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

KOLO

Officials raising awareness of elder abuse during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of June is dedicated to raising awareness of elder abuse. During the pandemic and shutdown state officials said reports have dropped. According to Social Services Chief Tammy Sever with the Nevada Adult Protective Services there was a small drop in the number of reports in April.

News

2020 Reno Air Races canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Reno Air Racing Association has announced it is canceling the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races originally scheduled for Sept. 16–20.