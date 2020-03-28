Local businesses team up to help themselves and community

Order take-out, get a roll of toilet paper. That's the straightforward initiative a few local businesses around Reno have teamed up for in order to help themselves and also help people who are struggling.

"They're more appreciative that we are doing it for the community," said Arario owner T.J. Cho.

"I think the restaurants really appreciate just having something that they can give someone that (people) could be in desperate need of," added Community Office Solutions CEO Jenifer Rose.

T.J. Cho is the owner of Arario. Right now the Korean fusion restaurant in Midtown isn't able to seat anyone. But they are open for take-out. Cho said business has been down roughly 90 percent. He encourages those who are hungry to stop by to try flavors from around the world.

"Whenever they have a craving for our food, whether it's something they've had, or whenever they want to, they can and just support us."

Jenifer Rose's business is enabling places like Arario, Our Bar, and Liberty Food and Wine Exchange to offer the takeout with toilet paper deal. She's the CEO of Community Office Solutions which supplies businesses with the supplies they need.

"We knew we didn't have a way to get (supplies) out to individuals or people on fixed incomes that could potentially be struggling with supplies that were in shortage," she said. "So we came up with the idea of supporting the local restaurants, and to distribute rolls of toilet paper to the average everyday individual that might need it"

With many of the places Jenifer supplies closing up, her business is also down. She hopes people will give back so everyone can get by.

Rose added "we definitely are looking for the local community to support local businesses. The restaurants need support. The office supply companies need support. I don't think there's a local business out there who can't use support from the local community."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2019