Local businesses prepare for Nevada’s Phase 2

Today is a big day for different businesses in Nevada as the state heads into Governor Steve Sisolak’s Phase 2 reopening plan. Bars and taverns that do not sell food can open their doors.

Rum Sugar Lime in Midtown said it's following the state’s guidelines. According to owner Larry Devincezi, hand sanitizer will be available for customers, tables have been spaced out, and employees will wear masks and gloves.

He also said chairs have been removed at the bar to make sure people don't congregate in the area and drink orders will be taken at a table.

Devincezi said these are uncharted waters. "This is new territory for everybody, we are not sure what to expect, we are not sure how people will act.”

He added, “We are not sure what the demands are going to be, and we are not sure about a lot of things, but that's the way it’s been for a couple of months, so we are getting used to it."

Rum Sugar Lime is a newer bar and Devincezi said they have an updated facility with touchless sinks and towel dispensers which will help with sanitation.

Another business in downtown is preparing to open. The owner of Hookava plans to open on Monday, June 1. According to Batuan Zaveh, he is taking the weekend to prepare his staff and lounge.

Zaveh said Hookava is a hookah lounge with a full service bar and he’s canceled all live entertainment and dancing.

He said employees will use sanitation wipes, spray, UV wands, staff will space out tables, seats and take people’s temperatures.

Zaveh also said they’ve removed chairs at the bar, will take orders at a table, serve plastic cups, and have sanitizer available. He said there will only be fifty or less people inside its lounge.

He said they have plans for hookah too. "So if you're living in the same household, and you can prove it then you can share a hookah.”

“About 90% of hookah will be no hookah sharing. Generally we have a really deluxe premium hose that we use for hookahs. We are totally ex-ing those out and we have disposable hookah hoses."

We reached out to Governor Sisolak’s office for clarification about serving hookah and have yet to hear back.

Both Rum Sugar Lime and Hookava are encouraging customers to wear masks.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

