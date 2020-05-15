Local businesses display sign to show they are complying with COVID-19 guidelines

If you walk around the Truckee Meadows, you could see a sign posted at businesses showing they are complying with the COVID guidelines.

The signs say, ‘This business is COVID compliant.’ It goes onto to say the business has agreed to require its employees to wear face coverings, six feet of physical distancing for employees and customer and frequent hand washing.

Even though those guidelines are already required under the phase one order issued by the Governor last week. Reno Council Member Naomi Duerr says these signs are to provide reassurance that the businesses are following the guidelines.

"We really want to help our businesses get relaunched,” said Duerr. “It's incredibly important to us as residents and us as a city. It's important that Reno be seen and continued to be a thriving city and the small businesses is our backbone of our city."

Duerr says these signs are voluntary and businesses can get it through the city's website. She adds the signs have also been adopted by Sparks and Washoe County.

