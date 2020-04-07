Local business, club and non-profit helping collect laptops for Washoe students

Students in Washoe County are distance learning due to COVID-19, but not every student has a computer.

Education Alliance of Washoe County, ITS Logistics, and Reno Cigar Lions Club are teaming up to collect and distribute new or gently used laptops for students in need in Washoe County.

Education Alliance of Washoe County says out of 64,000 students that attend the Washoe County School District, nearly 16,000 students do not have access to a computer at home.

“We are in uncharted territory,” said Kendall Inskip, Executive Director of the Education Alliance of Washoe County in a press release. “I am so proud of our generous partners who are working to provide laptops for students who need technology at home during this unprecedented time.”

In March, Governor Steve Sisolak issue an order that forced school districts statewide to close. WCSD issued all learning has to be done from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many students and families have computers to access District-provided online resources, nearly 16,000 students were provided paper packets.

“Finding devices for our students who may not otherwise have the ability to connect with their teachers and classmates during this extremely difficult time allows them equitable access, and that is so important to our district," said WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill in a press release. "Allowing students the opportunity to connect virtually hopefully lessens the stress for them and their parents/guardians in an otherwise atypical time in their academic lives.”

Education Alliance of Washoe County says ITS Logistics is spearheading the collection of laptops, it donated several for Washoe County students already, and now the company is asking Nevadans to do the same.

“As a corporate member of the community, we felt that we had to do something to support less fortunate kids gain access to technology, enabling them to participate in the virtual learning process," said Dan Allen, co-founder of ITS Logistics.

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to donate, ITS Logistics is collecting new or gently used laptops at its offices located at 555 Vista Blvd, Sparks, Monday-Friday from 11am to 2pm.

The Reno Cigar Lions Club, which has been distributing donated computers to families and students for 14 years, will be in charge of the safe distribution process.

“We recognize the urgent need in light of current circumstances and are determined to help as many students in need as we can,” said David Dehls, Reno Cigar Lions Club Emeritus President in a press release.

