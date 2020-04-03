Local brewery offers free beer for those on the front lines

We have seen many people making masks and donating supplies for those on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. But one Reno business is saying 'thank you' a little bit differently.

IMBIB Customs Brews was forced to close because it didn’t serve food with a full kitchen. Co-Owner Matt Johnson says since they can’t sell the beer, they want to give it away for free to healthcare workers and first responders.

On Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Johnson and his employees will distribute 250, 32 ounce beer cans. He says if there are some leftover after 2 p.m., the general public can swing buy to pick one up. They are asking for a donation from the general public for their employees.

Johnson says they will deliver sanitized cans to people’s car, so you can follow the safety guidelines.

IMBIB Custom Brews is located on 785 E. 2nd Street in Reno.

