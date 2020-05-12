Local beauty boutique prepares to re-open

It's a new beginning for Prude & Boujee.

The beauty boutique is in a bigger space and new location which are all reasons to celebrate, but then COVID-19 hit.

"We were immediately having to close our doors," said co-owner Vania Carter-Strauss."We were disappointed that we weren't able to share it with the community, but we were ready to follow all the rules that we had to."

Carter-Strauss is staying busy seeing a spike in curbside pickups and online orders.

"They wait in their car," Carter-Strauss explained. "There's free parking on Mary and Haskell street, they wait there. We come out and wear masks."

She said customer and employee safety is her top priority.

"We wipe down every product," Carter-Strauss added. "So it's clean and we package it up and deliver it to them."

Sitting in the heart of midtown, the shop is in the middle of constant construction work.

"None of the construction had physically actually started on our street," said Carter-Strauss. "It started again when we had to shutdown, so we were being challenged again with being around the construction because we were still open for curbside and online orders."

Carter-Strauss said there's no exact date when they'll reopen, giving her time to remodel the shop and temporarily set aside any open tester products during sanitation.

"We're hopeful for the end of May," Carter-Strauss explained. "We all just want to make sure we're safe and comfortable with the environment we have to take care of our customers safely.

A safe and comfortable choice she said will be worth the wait down the road.

"We're the only ones I've seen been here on a regular basis," Carter-Strauss said. "I'm so excited to see our neighbors back and see familiar faces."

