Local artists painting the boards on downtown businesses

Local artists are coming together to paint the boards of some downtown businesses. The Antique Angel Wedding Chapel and the Gift Shop next door were damaged during the downtown riot two weeks ago.

The owners boarded up the shops and are in the process of getting their windows fixed.

Owner Beverley Van Dusseldorp said it’s a nice gesture from the community. “It will certainly brighten up the street instead of raw wood, definitely addition to the building."

Artist Lauren Hufft organized the community painting. She said, “Arts heal and so we are helping to heal this area, help heal downtown, it’s kind of like our own art therapy for the city."

Hufft said more than a dozen artists will paint each wood panel. The artist will paint hearts and angels on the boards.

A participating artist Dale Slingland said, “It can bring new expressions and vibrancy to a boarded up downtown, that's kind of the crisis right now."

The community can help the artists by purchasing their artwork. Hufft said, "Financial aid for us for the artists, the artists are being allowed to bring their art work with them, they are all local artist.”

She continued, “It’s all people from the Reno-Sparks area, you can come down and buy an original art piece, a print from one of the artists working, help support the arts here in Reno."

The artists will be downtown painting the boards Thursday.

