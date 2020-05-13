Local art gallery lends extra space to neighboring restaurant

The Wild River Grille is a popular place to grab a bite to eat, but due to Phase 1 of Nevada's reopening plan, the restaurant is limited to serving 50 percent of its full capacity. To help get things moving again, the Sierra Arts Foundation is letting the restaurant use its gallery for more tables.

"We support them, they support us," Chuck Shapiro, the owner of Wildd River Grille said. "And they offered us the space so since we're really spread out with the social distancing, they could help us out with the space and give us a couple extra tables to use."

The Sierra Arts Foundation gets 10 percent of the proceeds from every table in the gallery. The money is going to help artists in Washoe County impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"So what Sierra Arts is trying to do is make sure we can write as many checks as we can to those artists who are unable to perform, to sell their art, to be in the community doing their thing," Tracey Oliver, Executive Director of the Sierra Arts Foundation, said.

You can also donate to the Washoe County Artist Relief Fund directly by clicking here.

