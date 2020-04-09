Local VA hospital to open new ICU

The finishing touches are being applied and built to the new ICU at the Veterans Hospital here in Reno.

The 23 bed facility has been slightly modified since plans were first drawn up months ago.

Now the unit is specifically designed to cater to the veteran who tests positive to COVID-19

“This virus hit, and the pandemic started, and then actually we were very fortunate that could basically convert this entire brand new unit, into a negative pressure isolation ward,” says Dr. Faisai Siddiqui, a pulmonologist with the Veterans Hospital in Reno.

The earth, moon, and stars must have lined up to create this state-of-the-art facility at a time when a little understood virus is infecting patients, and in some cases killing them--with no vaccine or tested treatment available.

There was an urgency here to get the new ICU completed.

“I wake up every day and say I hope we don't need this place,” says Mark Weagel, the VA Facility Architect. “But, if we do, we are standing ready,” he says.

While the focus will be on the Veterans who are trying to survive COVID-19, Dr. Siddiqui says nurses and doctors who will work on this unit will also be putting their lives on the line here administering care.

One of Washoe County's latest COVID victims was an ICU nurse who worked at the VA and with whom Dr. Siddigui learned from as a medical resident.

“It is pretty emotional for us,” says Dr. Siddiqui. “Because losing one of our own was a pretty traumatic experience for most of my staff members. But let me tell you something. My staff was so awesome that they didn't lose focus, but they provided more than I could have ever asked for,” he says.

No doubt that dedication to mission will continue on Monday when the new ICU opens up its doors, and takes in veterans fighting for their life.