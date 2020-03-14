Local Therapist Reacts to COVID-19 Anxiety

The country is in a state of emergency and the amount of anxiety is increasing for many in Northern Nevada as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Concerns about not knowing how long this virus will last, canceling travel plans, and fears of becoming another case are just a few of the many brought up in our area.

Nora Brucklacher, Marriage and Family Therapist, said during these tense moments it is critical to take deep breaths, keep your mind busy, and read the facts.

"People are really deeply concerned, and I think that again, to highlight that ambivalence they are thinking what my response should be, and how amped up should I be about this," Brucklacher stated.

Following basic hygiene practices can help relieve stress or any form of anxiety, but in most recent days it appears not touching our faces is starting to be a challenge.

"If you are really catching yourself struggling to stop, then I think it would be necessary to occupy your hands in a different way,” said Brucklacher. “Whenever you eliminate a behavior, you then have to replace it with new behavior.”

Brucklacher said the use of a stress ball or directing your thoughts to something more positive, can help you from touching your face. She added, even some spring cleaning could help make a change.

"Take an evaluation and a survey of your own messes in your environment, because one of the biggest things we can’t do is control what is happening in all of these circumstances,” she explained.

The virus continues to spread on a daily basis, but the state of our mental health is an issue we can work to control.

If you or someone you know is currently in need of assistance with stress or anxiety, visit Goodtherapy.org for help.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

