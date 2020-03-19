Local Restaurants Adjusting Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

With dining in prohibited for the near future, local restaurants are being forced to adjust their operations in order to maintain. The owners at Carolina Kitchen and Barbecue Company are taking a hands-on approach.

Owners Clay and Sharee Cobb typically put most of their energy into the restaurant's catering side. But with those events now canceled for the foreseeable future, they've adjusted their business model to still feed our community and provide for their staff by any means necessary.

The nearly two-decade old restaurant has upped its to-go efforts and has also rolled out a new meal prep plan to provide multiple meals at once.

"We feel, as business owners, that we have an obligation to our staff as well as our community," said Sharee Cobb, as she delivered meals around town.

"If we have to deliver pizzas, we'll do it," says Clay Cobb.

For more on Carolina Kitchen and Barbecue Company's efforts, and how they illustrate what every local restaurant is going through, check out the videos above.

