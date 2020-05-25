Local Memorial Weekend fundraisers cancelled, helps fund Honor Flights

Due to the pandemic some Memorial Weekend fundraisers have been cancelled. According to Chairman of Honor Flight Nevada, Jon Yuspa, four events traditionally happen over the holiday weekend.

Those events include the Pancake Breakfast, Ruck to Remember, Chevy Car Classic Show, and Golf Tournament.

During these events Yuspa said the community helps raise between $40,000 to $50,000 each year. The money helps fund one to two honor flights for veterans and their families.

“They are important for fundraising for Honor Flight, 100% of the money is from donations, community, from some local foundations," said Yuspa.

He added, “The other factor which is just as important is the comradery and the gatherings, all these veterans and their families and the community and their loved ones are all sheltered in place. They are missing the bonding and sharing the stories.”

Yuspa said the organization is thankful donors have stepped up throughout the year to help spread the costs of these postponed flights.

“Everything is on hold until we get the all clear, between our age and category of the veterans ready to fly, they are in that protected group, so we don’t want to fly with them. ” Yuspa said.

You can click here to donate to Honor Flight Nevada.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

