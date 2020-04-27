Local Indian restaurant gives free lunch meals all week

India Kabab and Curry in Midtown is giving away free lunch meals all week starting Monday. The owner Bishan Singh said he wants to continue to help the community during the pandemic.

Earlier this month the restaurant gave nearly 1,000 meals over a two-week period. "Kids come here asking for food you know, a lot of people you know, that's why we decided to start again for one week."

According to Singh the restaurant is staying afloat with 70 to 80 take-out orders a day. "You know we are doing good, so we are thinking we need to try and help the other people."

Singh said, "During this hard time business is not about profits.” He continued, “It’s about survival and India Kabab & Curry is ready to contribute in this survival struggle. It is a war against coronavirus, and we can't win this war with an empty stomach. We will continue to do these free food drives till the times we can.”

He said the restaurant is expecting between 100 to 150 people a day, but there is no limit to the number of meals the restaurant will give out.

The restaurant will pass out the free meals and bottled water between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. until Sunday, May 3rd.

Singh is asking people to practice social distancing when you pick up the meal through the side door.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

