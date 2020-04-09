Local ER doctor shares hospital status

Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks says it is bracing for the worst of COVID-19.

"We're seeing what we think is the calm before the storm but we're still seeing a lot of sick patients but our volumes are lower than they usually are," Dr. Travis Anderson, the emergency department medical director, said.

Anderson said the hospital has a plan in place if there is a dramatic increase in patients with coronavirus.

"Tents outside, rooms inside, we're expanding our ICU capacity with changing rooms in the hospital with more ventilators and supplies," he said.

Anderson also said the doctors and staff have adequate personal protective equipment right now but knows that could change.

"We're still fearful that if it gets really bad we will need to source out so we're expanding that search and acquiring as much as we can," he said.

Anderson stressed that everyone needs to continue to follow CDC Guidelines and stay home as much as possible.

"The best case scenario for us is that after this is all said and done we can say not much happened and people will wonder what the reason for all this fear and change was and that will be a success," Anderson said.

