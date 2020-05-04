Local Chef virtually offers cooking classes for families

A local chef is teaching families how to cook online. Gustavo Velasco is a personal Chef and caters parties and events. Since that’s temporarily halted Chef Velasco is sharing his expertise on Facebook.

His classes are held weekly and requires parental supervision. Chef Velasco will post the ingredients and tools kids need prior to each class.

He said, “Less people are taking the time to cook at home or taking the time to teach their kids how to cook for the rest of their lives.”

Chef Velasco said this is more than just teaching families how to cook. He became familiar with cooking when he was kid.

Velasco grew up in a divorced family and said sharing meals solved many problems. “Even if there was fights in the family, food at the table would bring people together.”

Staying at home and learning how to cook with family are the perfect ingredients to grow together.

He said, “What I find out here is parents, sometimes work two jobs and they do not connect.”

Velasco continued, “Right now I think with the whole COVID thing, it’s a blessing in disguise because then they can connect with them and grow with them.”

The classes are every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

