Local COVID-19 patients' addresses released to responding officers

On March 13, 2020, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve held a press conference to update the community about the serious situation COVID-19 posed to all of us.

During that meeting, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto stressed the importance of his officers needing the names of patients.

He had asked Nevada's Attorney General for an opinion on releasing of those names.

“Informational piece in trying to stop the unnecessary interactions or at least knowing what we are going into,” said Chief Soto. “So, we have the protective equipment. And we are also asking our community to give us that information anyway,” he said.

Five days later the chief received an answer.

It was through the state board of health who passed a new regulation stating that not only police officers, but firefighters and emergency personnel could be privy to the names and addresses of local residents who have tested positive to COVID-19.

That information would come through dispatch. The county health district would originate the data.

“So daily we receive updated information on COVID locations within the city of Reno,” says Officer Travis Warren, with the Reno Police Department. “And so, the only time we are going to know that information is they respond there on a call for service,” says Officer Warren.

Officer Warren says such information would not give officers a false sense of security.

He says cops are already taking precautions with masks and social distancing when possible.

Officers will only have the addresses of patients not names. And those addresses are not disseminated throughout the department just to the officer or officers responding to the call.

Such information allows appropriate response to crimes says Officer Warren--especially as it applies to the nature of the crime and where social distancing is concerned.

Officer Warren says sometimes these crimes are not violent. And that allows their officers to place a call to the residence and check in and follow up on the crime.

That practice also ensures social distancing.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020