Local Auto Shop Finds Creative Way to Keep Business Going

CoAuto Reno has found a creative way to stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak. Co-owner Vinnie Lucido said he is not happy with not being able to interact with his customers but understands the safety precautions that need to be taking place because of COVID-19.

"That way we never had any human contact which is my least favorite thing which is my least favorite thing to say but unfortunately in these times we have to find ways to implement new ideas and perform services without that interaction.," Lucido said.

He said that now people can easily make an appointment and are able to drop off their vehicles for service without having to come in the building.

"We have drop boxes to drop keys off so you don't have to enter our building. Immediately upon entering your vehicle we disinfect it for our staff's safety.," he said.

All recommended services will be sent to customers electronically.

"We're using as much transparency as we can with photos and videos to give the you clarity you need.," he said.

