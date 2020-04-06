Local 3D printing company partners with community to make masks for healthcare workers

GriffonCo. Miniatures & Gifts is working with dozens of community partners and organizations to make face shields for first responders and health care workers in Northern Nevada.

"A lot of people from UNR, Reno Collective, the library system, the school district. We have high school kids who are helping us out. It's really become a big collective effort with the community in general," Katie Muth, of GriffonCo. said.

Normally, the 3D printing company would make miniatures for the game Dungeons and Dragons but they've switched to masks.

"So each plastic piece takes anywhere from 35 minutes to an hour. It's not very big and it's a smaller version which is why we went with it and the sheet we use is just a binding sheet so a sheet from a binding cover," Muth said.

Muth said so far they have been able to donate about 1,600 masks and are working with UNR to donate another 3,000 to rural communities.

"Basically anyone on the front lines who needs help, we've offered our help to them," she said.

If you are a health care worker or first responder in need of face shields, you can request them here.

If you'd like to help with printing or donate you can email iinfo@griffonco.com.

