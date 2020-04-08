Northern Nevada residents stranded in a foreign country due to COVID-19

There are over a million cases of COVID-19 globally and countries are placing travel bans that are canceling all forms of travel both domestically and internationally.

Tia Flores and her friend Barbara Land face lots of anxiety and stress to find a way to get back home during these difficult circumstances.

“There are over 5,000 Americans in Peru that were then trapped,” said Flores.

On March 12, Flores and Land left Northern Nevada for humanitarian efforts in the Amazon jungle.

When they arrived, everything seemed calm and the number of cases in Peru was low, but 3 days after they arrived the president placed a travel ban till April 12.

“This is a crisis that is going around the world and all those world leaders are doing the best to keep their people safe, and so we understood but at the same, we are like oh my gosh how do we get out of here,” explained Flores.

Flores and Land took quick measures to leave the jungle. They got onto a boat and rushed back to a central city in Peru, known as Iquitos. There they began to figure out a plan to travel back home.

They called the U.S. Embassy and some of our state elected officials like Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Reno City Councilwomen Naomi Duerr, who quickly took the matter into their own hands.

“Through this whole time we have been blessed and have been safe, but the whole time your thoughts go to your family and friends because you don’t want them to be afraid,” Flores said.

Originally Flores was scheduled to return home on March 27, but due to the circumstances, she was stuck in Peru till they were approved for travel.

Sunday morning their anxiety and fear were replaced with excitement. They received a call from the U.S. Embassy that let them know their flight was scheduled for Monday morning.

“We just happen to be here at the wrong place at the wrong time, we are considering ourselves very blessed, for one, to have the opportunity to come here and to be able to make it safely back home,” Flores stated.

Both residents were eager to return to their homes with their family and friends to face this health crisis together, but they plan to return to Peru soon to take care of their Peruvian friends.

