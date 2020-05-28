Limited visitation allowed at some Nevada hospitals

Friends and family of non-COVID-19 patients are once again allowed to visit loved ones at some Nevada hospitals.

The Nevada Hospital Association made the announcement Thursday, May 28, 2020. Restrictions on visitation were put in place at Nevada hospitals back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHA now says limited visitation is allowed.

“As we continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients and move into Phase 2 of Governor Sisolak’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, Nevada hospitals are beginning to allow visitors for non-COVID-19 patients with limitations,” Bill M. Welch, president and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association, said. “Extra safety measures have been put in place to protect patients, visitors and healthcare workers.”

The enhanced safety measures in place for visitors include:

• Wearing a mask at all times

• Observing hand hygiene practices

• Conducting health screenings upon each entry

• Limiting the number of visitors

• Limiting visiting hours

• Implementing strict social distancing protocols

Each hospital and facility will lay out its own visitation policies, according to the NHA.

Northern Nevada Medical Center's new policy just went into effect this week. Family and friends can visit non-COVID-19 patients seven days a week between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Only one visitor is allowed at a time, and their temperature will be checked coming into the building. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own mask.

St. Mary's tells KOLO 8 News Now it will not be allowing visitors at this time, but will evaluate over the next two weeks.

KOLO 8 News Now has reached out to Renown Medical for an update on their individual visitation policies. We will provide that information as soon as it is available.

