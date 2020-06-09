Life through the eyes of a local black man  

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live in northern Nevada as a black man or woman?

Dr. Norris DuPree reveals what it's like to be a black man in northern Nevada in the year 2020.

Community inspirational leader Dr. Norris DuPree agreed to share the uncomfortable experiences he continues to encounter and his honest feelings about them.

He joined the Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Reno less than two weeks ago on May 30.

"I felt what happened to George Floyd was egregious. I felt it was inhumane," said Dr. DuPree.

He was already home when the violence started.

"I immediately called Chief Tom Robinson and Commander Deputy Chief Oliver Miller and touched base with them and told them, 'I want to come up there you now. I just wanted to show my solidarity with law enforcement,'" Dr. DuPree.

His passions are rooted in many personal experiences shaping his character and life.

They started when he moved to northern Nevada with his family at age two, but his vivid memory regarding the n-word was seared into his mind when he was only five-years-old.

"We were in the back seat, me and my brother, and sister and somebody yelled read fast driving real fast downtown. Calling us n***** and my mom got really really nervous. I just felt the anger like why you know my thing was why would they be mean to my mother?" DuPree.

"Has your mom every talked with you about that day?" KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"No. We never talked about that day," DuPree.



"Why do you think that is?" Bond.

"That's a great question. That's a great question. I don't even know if she remembers it," DuPree.

Now, nearly 40 years later Dr. DuPree says his experiences with racism are not as direct, but they remain.

"I still have encounters where people have these micro aggressions toward me, but that is something as a black man that you sort of live with everyday." DuPree.

Bond asked him to share specific encounters he often experiences.

"Even sometimes walking on the elevator. You can see people switch positions and get on the other side of their husband or you know just sort of shift their purse. The sad thing is I think people do this unconsciously. They don't even know that they're doing it and if you bring that to their attention they would deny it," DuPree.



"Do you feel truly free?" Bond.

"When I leave here (his home) I have to ask myself what should I wear? If it's at nighttime I'm careful of the colors I wear. I may be careful if I'm going to put on a hoodie at night," DuPree.

"What do you want to say to that person about those feelings they have in their heart that are there that they might now know how to remove?" Bond.

"You know we all have implicit and explicit biases. What's dangerous is when you walk around in denial, but admitting that you have those biases and working on those biases and seeing where those messages come from," DuPree responded.

Dr. DuPree says real honest conversations with others from different backgrounds and with people willing to challenge our blind spots is one step to becoming more unified as a community here in northern Nevada.

