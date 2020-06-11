Life through the eyes of a Black woman in Reno

Nationwide protests against racial injustice continue. People in all 50 states are demanding a change. In Northern Nevada, a woman of color reflected on the impact of racism in her life.

"Just because I am a woman and at that a Black woman, that I do not have to be quiet and afraid to stand up for myself," said Lela Gnuse a Black Lives Matter activist.

Gnuse has lived in our area for the majority of her lifetime. She said the global movement is something that's hundreds of years overdue.

"Slaves and the oppressed were not liberated, they were not freed and that is something we need to talk about in our history books," Gnuse explained.

She claimed racism is taught, not something we are born with. Growing up in this area made her cultural identity a major challenge.

"I was the 1 of only 3 Black kids there and the other 2 were my sisters,” said Gnuse. “That was very isolating and I feel like our education system and child care are not adequately trained to have the information to help people like myself."

On a regular basis, Gnuse has faced racial slurs and stereotypes based on her skin tone. She said systematic oppression is still very alive today.

Social media has been filled with violent riots, separate from the Black Lives Matter movement. Even in our very own city, we encountered violent actions.

Gnuse explained that she doesn't want the negativity to overshadow the major mission.

"It was an opportunistic action that came from people that wanted to be distracting from what the overall message is and that is unity,” Gnuse stated. “This is for humanity, we need to come together and reconstruct that table."

Gnuse said it is time our community gets comfortable with the uncomfortable, Black communities must head to the polls to vote, and make sure they are counted in this year’s census. The road to ending racism will not be an easy ride, but together change is possible.

