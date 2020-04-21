Life is Beautiful festival giving back to the community and returning in 2021

The popular Las Vegas music festival, Life is Beautiful has announced they will be foregoing their typical festival format and focusing their efforts on supporting the Las Vegas community instead.

The Life is Beautiful team said that several factors stemming from the COVID-19 crisis led to the decision. “It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come,” festival organizer Justin Weniger said. “In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community.”

In an open letter to fans, Life is Beautiful stated: “We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you. Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival.”

They plan on working to create new initiatives that will impact supporters on a local, national and global scale, in addition to making a full return with the festival in 2021.

Life is Beautiful began in 2013 as part of the major transformation of Downtown Las Vegas and has since contributed over $350M of economic impact and cultural capital to the area.

During the three-day festival, premier musical acts, experiential artists, comedians, thinkers, and culinary talent flow into the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, along with the festival's 175,000 attendees.

