Levens announces 2020 recruiting class Thursday

Nevada women's basketball head coach Amanda Levens has announced her 2020 signing class by adding seven newcomers to the program.

"We are excited about the new additions to our Wolf Pack family," said Levens. "They are all talented athletes, motivated students and young women of high character."

The signing class includes four transfers and three high school student-athletes. The seven-member class will join Kenna Holt, who signed with Nevada in November, as the newest members of the Wolf Pack this fall. In total the eight newcomers brings the 2020-21 roster to 13 student-athletes with the return of senior Nia Alexander, juniors Da'Ja Hamilton and Amaya West and sophomores Dom Phillips and Alyssa Jimenez.

Megan Ormiston – 6-3 – Junior – Forward – Murrieta, Calif./UC Santa Barbara

Ormiston joins the Wolf Pack after transferring from UC Santa Barbara where she spent two seasons with the Gauchos. In her two seasons at UCSB she appeared in 57 games, averaging just over 10 minutes per game. Ormiston posted above 50 percent shooting in each of her two seasons with her single-season high coming in 2019-20 when she connected on 54.5 percent of her shots.

A native of Murrieta, Calif., Ormiston graduated from Murrieta Valley High School where she recorded 1,294 points, 1,167 rebounds and 300 blocks in her four years. During her senior season she averaged a double-double, registering 18 points and 15 rebounds per game. She helped lead her team to the first round of the CIF playoffs in her senior season for the fourth consecutive year. Ormiston twice pulled down a school-record 23 rebounds in a single game during her junior campaign.

At 6-3, Ormiston becomes the tallest player on the team and will provide Nevada with some height in the frontcourt. She has two years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Eliška Štěbetáková – 6-2 – Junior – Forward - Czech Republic Děčín /Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Štěbetáková is headed to Nevada with two years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, a junior college in Miami, Okla. During her freshman season, Štěbetáková helped the Lady Norse to a 22-win season and an appearance in the finals of the NJCAA Region II Tournament. The Czech Republic native averaged just over five points per game in her rookie season but posted a breakout campaign as a sophomore. In the 2019-20 season, Štěbetáková bumped her scoring average up to 9.3 points per game in her 28 games played. She connected on 45.9 percent of her shots during the course of that season and added 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Štěbetáková attended Obchodní Akademie Trutnov in the Czech Republic for high school where she played basketball and table tennis. During her high school years she helped lead her team to a 3x3 first place finish in the 2016 Czech Republic Championship and collected top five finishes in the Czech Republic U17 Championship in 2015 and 2017.

Bethany Carstens – 5-9 – Sophomore – Guard – Kenai, Alaska/Chicago State

Carstens will join the Wolf Pack after transferring from Chicago State where she spent one season with the Cougars. During her freshman season she played in 27 games, making 17 starts as a rookie. Carstens ranked second on the team averaging 12.3 points per game and connected on close to 40 percent of her shots. In her high school career she totaled 1,819 points in her three years on varsity at Nikiski High School in her home state of Alaska. During that time she received many accolades including three selections to USA Today's All-USA Alaska Girls Basketball first team, was twice named the Alaska 3A Player of the Year, was a three-time first team all-state honoree, earned two South Central Conference MVP awards and was named first team all-conference her senior year.

She has three years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Leta Otuafi – 5-11 – Sophomore – Forward – Fallon, Nev./Utah State Eastern

Otuafi spent one season at Utah State Eastern, a junior college in Price, Utah, before signing to join the Wolf Pack. She posted a solid rookie campaign with the Eagles, earning multiple accolades including Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, a first team all-region selection and an All-American honorable mention. In 30 games last season, 28 of which were starts, Otuafi averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She helped lead her team to a 24-win season, a SWAC Co-Championship and an appearance in the SWAC Tournament.

A native of Northern Nevada, Otuafi attended Churchill County High School in the nearby town of Fallon and helped the Greenwave to three consecutive 3A state championships from 2016-18. She was a member of the varsity squad for all four years and recorded single-season career highs in points (16.1) and rebounds (7.8) in her senior season. Otuafi earned many accolades throughout her high school career including 3A co-MVP in 2018, first team all-state honors and first and second team all-district selections. She will have three years of eligibility with the Wolf Pack.

Lexie Givens – 6-0 – Freshman – Forward – Alameda, Calif./Alameda High School

Givens is one of three freshman in this signing class to join the Wolf Pack, hailing from Alameda, Calif. and Alameda High School. She was a four-time letterwinner in basketball and helped lead her team to an NCS Division II Championship. Throughout the course of her high school career she was a three-time first team all-league selection and earned an honorable mention in 2017. During her senior year she averaged a near double-double with 21.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and connected on 41 percent of her shots.

Andrea Jovicevic –5-10 – Freshman – Guard – Podgorica, Montenegro/Bella Vista Prep

Jovicevic, a native of Montenegro, joins the Wolf Pack from Bella Vista Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., which she attended for one season in 2019-20. Jovicevic posted strong performances in the postseason for Bella Vista Prep, scoring 32 points in the Arizona Women's Basketball League (AWBL) semifinals against Arizona Christian and added 20 points in the AWBL finals. That 20-point performance in the finals helped lift Bella Vista Prep to an AWBL championship. Before moving to Phoenix, Jovicevic competed on an international scale as a member of the Montenegro national team.

Gabby Rones – 5-5 – Freshman – Guard – Sacramento, Calif./West Campus High School

Rones completes the freshmen class and will join the Pack from West Campus High School in Sacramento, Calif. Individually she earned all-league MVP honors and eclipsed 1,000 points in her career, finishing with a school record 1,175 career points. Additionally she totaled nearly 200 made 3-pointers and added 238 assists. In her senior season she averaged 17.3 points, 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game, but had one of her best seasons when she posted 22.7 points per game as a junior. During her four years she helped her team capture four league titles, two section championships and two state titles in 2017 and 2018.