Leontine Gourmet Foods now open to the general public

Leontine Gourmet Foods normally delivers exclusively to casinos and restaurants in Northern Nevada and parts of California, but they are now allowing everyone to order from their warehouse.

The owner, Lon Monroe, said the items in his warehouse are things you won't find in any other store.

"Baby clams, whole baby clams in a can which you can't get and we have escargot," he said.

He said with casino closures and restaurants only serving takeout due to COVID-19, he decided to let everyone try his products.

"We're probably down 90% of our sales," he said. "And we're not in the retail business but what we thought we would do is offer food service items to the public because they don't get access to this stuff."

All orders can be placed online or by calling 775-359-1046.

"We're just here to provide a service because I know you go in the grocery store and the shelves are empty," he said. "And we don't sell toilet paper or paper towels but we do a lot of fun food stuff."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020