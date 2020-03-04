Lawsuit aims to force Nevada to boost public school funding

An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing Nevada to put more money into classrooms.

A civil complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Carson City accuses state education officials of chronically under-funding overcrowded and low-performing public schools.

The lawsuit is backed by the Educate Nevada Now advocacy group. It declares education a basic state constitutional right and calls current budgeting insufficient to ensure classroom success.

The filing comes a year ahead of the 2021 Nevada Legislature and seven weeks after the union representing Las Vegas-area teachers announced a pair of initiative drives aimed at raising state casino and sales taxes to fund schools.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

