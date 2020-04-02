Late winter storm could bring heavy snow to Sierra, Tahoe

A late winter storm is headed for the Sierra this weekend where as much as 2 feet of snow is possible on the mountain tops around Lake Tahoe by early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch effective Saturday afternoon through Monday morning for the Tahoe area and parts of Northern California stretching as far north as Susanville and as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is expected around the lake, with 1 to 2 feet in the upper elevations above the west shore and west of California State Highway 89.

