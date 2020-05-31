Las Vegas police, protesters clash for second night

Police and protesters clashed for a second night in Las Vegas, with law enforcement using tear gas to disperse the crowd Saturday night.

The incident took place in downtown Las Vegas, where police met people protesting the death of a black man, George Floyd, after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

Video from the Las Vegas Review Journal shows tear gas being sent in the crowd. On Friday night, police and protesters clashed on the Las Vegas Strip, and 80 people were arrested and 12 officers were injured.

