Las Vegas officer arrested on marijuana trafficking charge

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday arrested a Las Vegas Metro officer and the officer’s brother-in-law on charges of marijuana trafficking.

Officer Jesus Najera, 34, was booked on charges of trafficking in THC and marijuana, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and possession of cocaine.

Najera has been with the Las Vegas Metro since 2016 and is assigned to Downtown Area Command, Tourist Safety Division. He was relieved of duty and has been placed on administrative leave without pay on Thursday, Las Vegas Metro said.

Eduardo Fabian Garcia, 46, was booked on charges of trafficking in THC and marijuana, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, sales and possession with intent to sell marijuana and unlawfully producing marijuana.

Las Vegas Metro was informed of marijuana trafficking a few months ago. They were arrested without incident, Las Vegas Metro said.

