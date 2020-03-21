Las Vegas mayor, Nevada governor spar over casino closures

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodwin opposes business closures as the coronavirus spreads.

She says it's a massive hit to the economy and is calling for the Nevada governor to reduce the length of his 30-day order shutting down casinos.

Gov. Steve Sisolak responded strongly Friday, saying elected officials have to understand the severity of the situation and become part of the solution. Goodman says workers who rely on tourism and live paycheck to paycheck won't survive the shutdown.

The American Gaming Association says more than 205,000 Nevada casino employees have been idled due to the closure of 219 commercial casinos.

