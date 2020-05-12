Las Vegas man arrested in South Lake Tahoe cold case murder

Detectives have made an arrest in the cold case murder of a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk who was shot and killed back in 2013.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Sean Donohoe for the murder of Manpreet Singh.

The investigation started nearly seven years ago on August 6, 2013 when a man wearing a mask walked into US Gasoline Station at 2470 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and shot and killed Singh.

In July of 2017 the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office posted a video about the Homicide in hopes that new leads would be generated. A witness who saw the video contacted investigators in the summer of 2019 and told them that 34-year-old Sean Donohoe of Las Vegas was responsible for the murder.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Donohoe lived in South Lake Tahoe in 2013.

In addition to the witness statement, investigators said DNA evidence collected from the investigation confirmed Donohoe was their suspect, leading to his arrest.

