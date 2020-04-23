Las Vegas casino makes plans to reopen as early as May 15

A major hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip said Thursday it was making plans to reopen in three weeks and has started accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 15 — if the governor lifts his closure order involving the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasure Island's announcement came as a record wave of Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits for a fifth straight week, bringing to more than 343,000 the total since casinos and other businesses were closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Owned by Phil Ruffin, the resort with nearly 3,000 rooms posted a notice on its website announcing plans to reopen all gambling and hotel operations after May 14 “subject to change.”

Reservations will be accepted for May 15 and beyond “in order to best prepare on our side should that be a safe reopen date,” Treasure Island said in an email to The Associated Press. “However, this has always been subject to change depending on the final decision from Gov. (Steve) Sisolak and we are adhering to his recommendation.”

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sisolak and state experts said Tuesday that Nevada would take a gradual approach to easing business closures and stay-at-home rules, with no expected date for how soon that might occur. He said schools would remain closed through the end of the current school year.

