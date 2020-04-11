Las Vegas Sands donated one million masks to Nevada's first responders

The Las Vegas Sands delivered 2 million masks to healthcare workers to help the fight against COVID-19.

The company says a plane carrying masks earlier in the week made a stop in New York and then on Thursday delivered the much needed supplies to Las Vegas.”

At each of the stops, one million masks were delivered.

The masks delivered to the Silver State will be transported to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force. From there, it will be distributed to healthcare workers and first responders.

"This pandemic has called on each of us to use every ability we have to help those most impacted by the crisis," said Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson in a press release. "Getting personal protection equipment to our health-care professionals and first responders in Nevada and New York, the epicenter of this crisis, is critical to keeping those brave folks safe, while making sure they can do their jobs to aid our most vulnerable citizens. I am grateful we can leverage our resources to get these donations to the front lines, and we send them with the best wishes of our company and team members."

In total, the company says it has donated more than 2.5 million pieces of personal protection equipment to Nevada, New York, California and Massachusetts. It also adds it has donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits and is in the process of donating 20,000 protective suits to the state of Nevada.

The company went onto to add, it is currently paying each of its nearly 10,000 Las Vegas Team Members, along with providing full health-care benefits, while their properties remain closed.

