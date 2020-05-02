Large crowds protest Nevada's stay-at-home order, demand economy reopens

For the third straight weekend, protesters gathered in Carson City to demand Governor Steve Sisolak lift Nevada’s Stay-at-Home order and reopen all businesses.

Around 300 protestors, some dressed in military fatigues, began at the State Capitol and made their way to the Governor’s Mansion. There they were met with heavy police presence making sure things stayed civil.

"Appalling, it’s appalling to people,” said Ted Neil. “See the power of peaceful persuasion is all they ever had, they did not have the right to suspend our right to peaceful assembly. I have a right to hang out with people I want, get as close to them as I want and if they want to be close to me. It’s called freedom, it’s a very groovy thing"

Governor Sisolak this week announced stay-at-home order were extended to May 15. But the Governor did make small changes to the orders, including reopening retail businesses including dispensaries, but it has to operate curbside. Drive-in services are allowed for places of worship and some sports like golf, pickle ball and tennis are allowed.

