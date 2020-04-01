Large Russian cargo jet causes a stir leaving Reno

The departure of a large cargo jet created a stir at the Reno Tahoe International Airport Wednesday, April 1, 2020 about 12:15 P.M.

An Antonov AN124 cargo jet departs the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The Russian made Antonov AN-124 jet had been in Reno since this past weekend.

An airport spokesperson says, because the flight was a private charter, they do not have any information on what the jet had been carrying.

Before the flight took off, the jet kicked up a huge cloud of dust. That dust was reported to the Reno Fire Department as a wild fire.

FlightAware.com says the aircraft left Reno en route to Anchorage, Alaska.

