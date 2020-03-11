LIST: Events impacted by coronavirus outbreak

Event organizers across Northern Nevada and in California are taking precautions amid the coronavirus emergency. Many are postponing or canceling events to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here is the current list of affected events in our area:

58th Annual Reno Jazz Festival (April 23 - 25) - Canceled.

Vietnam Day Events at TMCC (March 28) - Canceled

Barton Health's Pink Heavenly (March 21) - Canceled

All out-of-state and international WCSD-sponsored student and staff travel Canceled including conferences, athletics, and academic-related activities until further notice.

Honor Flight Nevada scheduled for May 2020 - Postponed

Honor Flight Nevada currently has a date set for June 25 - 28 and is looking at adding dates in July.

Coachella Music Festival (April 10 - 12 and April 17 - 19) - Postponed until October 9 - 11 and October 16 - 18

Stagecoach Festival - Postponed until October 23

