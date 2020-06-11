Yerington Intermediate School Vice Principal Arrested

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has arrested the Vice Principal of Yerington Intermediate School for possession of child pornography.

54-year-old Scott Darrington of Yerington was arrested on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He's facing two charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor.

The Lyon County School District is aware of this incident and investigators say there is no indication of local victims related to this case.

The sheriff's office worked with the Department of Homeland Security and the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Sparks Police Department.

