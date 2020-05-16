Kroger announces new bonuses after cutting hazard pay

Just days after announcing it would end hazard "hero" pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra "thank you" pay through mid-June.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the move comes after an outcry from the grocery store's union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International.

The extra pay is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

Hazard pay was a $2 per hour supplement. The union says it will continue to push for hazard pay for as long as the pandemic continues.

