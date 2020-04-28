Kentucky governor apologizes to Tupac Shakur over unemployment claim

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has apologized to a resident named Tupac Shakur after commenting on his unemployment claim, mistakenly believing to it have been a prank, WKYT reports.

Beshear said during his Monday press conference someone in Kentucky applied for unemployment benefits for Tupac Shakur, the same name as a famous rapper who was killed in 1996.

He had been advised that it was a fradulent claim, according to the governor’s office.

“One person, who thought they were funny, is going to make tens of thousands of other people wait. Not OK. We can’t be doing that,” Beshear said.

However, the governor’s office says it now appears that a real Kentucky man with the name Tupac Shakur had filed the claim.

Beshear said during his Tuesday press conference he called Shakur, who goes by Malik, that morning to apologize and that the Office of Unemployment Insurance is working to resolve the claim.

“I talked to him on the phone today. I apologized. I told him how it happened, but I owned it. It’s my fault," Beshear said. “He was gracious. I said I’m sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn’t want. He was very kind. He ended the call [with] ‘God bless,’ and we’re gonna make sure we resolve his claim.”

Beshear said the state still has 37,000 unemployment claims filed in March that haven’t been resolved. He says more than 8,000 of them need an identity verification, and some have employer separation issues. He has committed to getting through them within the week.

