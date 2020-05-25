Keeping with tradition at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Memorial Day Ceremonies went off without a hitch here at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery here in Fernley.

But the ceremonies got underway a little earlier in the day and were condensed to avoid large crowds and social distancing.

Typically, there could be about 3,000 people at the event, fewer people however, didn't mean a diminished purpose.

“Well as a Gold Star parent, my son is here and my husband who has passed away is here as well. It means a lot to be here for us,” said Sherry Zaehringer.

The change in schedule is a first for the cemetery which has been here since 1992.

Organizers really didn't know what to expect on Memorial Day, in light of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“There's not going to be an organized flag placing ceremony this year, which is a first,” said Tom Draughon with the Nevada Veterans Coalition.

On Friday, a smattering of flags was placed on graves.

A collection of flags waited out in front of the cemetery for anyone who want to take one and place it on a plaque.

On any other Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troops would head to the cemetery and decorate 8,000 plus graves on Saturday in time for the ceremony.

But the circumstances weren't going to allow that to happen.

“The flags are going to happen,” said Frank Greenwood, with the Disabled American Veterans. “It may not happen through the traditional way. But, we as Americans and Nevadans we are going to make sure those flags get put out if we have to put everyone out ourselves,” said Greenwood.

With the help of the Disabled American Veterans, other groups, and local residents, every grave was decorated with a flag in time for the Monday ceremonies.

Greenwood says it’s an effort to make sure no one forgets about the lives which helped make this country great.

While a smattering of Northern Nevadans was here in the morning,

those numbers increased as the day wore on--perhaps never knowing the extra effort behind the scenes to keep the custom Memorial Day customary.